COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 16 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 16, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

559 tests were carried out, which means that the proportion of positive results is 3.5 percent.

No patients with confirmed coronavirus infection have died.

To date, there are 185 people in hospitals with a diagnosis of COVID-19, of which 23 are in intensive care units. There are 2 new hospital admissions

4 people have been cured in the last 24 hours and a total of 1,255,023 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 2,653 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, not a single dose of the vaccines against COVID-19 has been administered, and a total of 4,607,795 doses have been administered since the start of the vaccination campaign.

A total of 38,194 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the coronavirus out of the 1,295,870 confirmed infections since the beginning of the pandemic.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BTA