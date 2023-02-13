The Weather in Bulgaria will be Mostly Sunny with temperatures between 5°C and 10°C

Today will be mostly sunny. A light to moderate wind will blow from the west-northwest. Minimum temperatures - between minus 7°C and minus 2°C, in Sofia - about minus 5°C, maximum - between 5° and 10 degrees Celsius.

It will be mostly sunny along the Black Sea. A light to moderate wind will blow from the west-northwest. Maximum temperatures will be 5°-7°C. The temperature of the sea water is 5°-6°C. The excitement of the sea will be 1-2 points.

It will be mostly sunny over the mountains. A moderate northwesterly wind will blow. The maximum temperature at 1200 meters will be around minus 2°C, at 2000 meters - around minus 6°C.

In the coming days, the wind from the west-northwest will increase, it will be moderate in the Danube Plain and the Upper Thracian Plain. There will be changeable cloudiness, there is a greater chance of light precipitation on Wednesday in Eastern Bulgaria.

On Thursday, the wind will weaken, in many areas it will temporarily subside, the clouds will decrease to mostly sunny. Temperatures will be close to the usual for mid-February, the minimum in most of the country will be between minus 5°C and 0°C, and the maximum - between 5°C and 10°C.

/BNT