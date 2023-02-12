Two Bulgarian "Spartan" Planes with 4 tons of Humanitarian Aid are already in Adana, Turkey

Society » INCIDENTS | February 12, 2023, Sunday // 10:56
Bulgaria: Two Bulgarian "Spartan" Planes with 4 tons of Humanitarian Aid are already in Adana, Turkey @Wikimedia Commons

The two "Spartan" military transport planes, which took off yesterday morning from the "Vrazhdebna" airbase, arrived in Adana, the Ministry of Defense announced.

The planes also delivered humanitarian aid to the injured in our southern neighbor - 4 tons of blankets and bed linen sets.

This is help provided by the Bulgarian Red Cross.

Strengthening specialists and construction engineers left with the new team of 8 people.

Our readers can donate to BRC or other initiatives here.

/BNT

