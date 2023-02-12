MEP: Bulgaria was the First Country in Europe to Respond to the Tragedy in Turkey

"In recent years, we have had severe crises - a pandemic, a war in Europe and the tragedy that occurred in Turkey and Syria. Against the background of all these challenges, citizens are asking whether the EU is actually working for them? In Bulgarian society, we have the feeling that the EU union is not working for us. But since we have been a part of the EU, we have had one main defect - passivity on the part of the state. Bulgaria does not permanently participate in any of the EU initiatives, it is always in the last wagon. The risk of this is that, in this way, our country loses weight and attitude towards the process, and accordingly it is not taken seriously," said Ilhan Kyuchyuk during the "Youth and the Future of Europe" seminar, which was held yesterday in the city of Plovdiv.

The event began with a minute's silence in memory of the victims of the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria. On the initiative of the hosts and as part of the large-scale donation campaign launched by the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS), the guests collected money for the victims.

In front of the audience, the leader of the European liberals emphasized that since its establishment, DPS has been one of the most pro-European parties in Bulgaria and DPS cadres have proven to be the most prepared.

"In the years when there were European funds, if 10 jobs were created in Bulgaria, 7 of them were from the EU. Therefore, the thesis that the EU is external to us and, if we do not have a sense of responsibility towards the processes in the Union, the skepticism of the Bulgarian citizens towards the EU will deepen. The EU can work for the benefit of our citizens, as long as the country is governed competently," added Kyuchyuk.

The MEP also commented on the tragedy in our southern neighbor and emphasized the solidarity of Europe.

"Nearly 2,000 people are on the ground as rescue teams. We are in constant contact with the EU crisis commissioner Janez Lenarcic. What Bulgaria did made me really proud to be a Bulgarian citizen. In one of our first conversations with Lenarcic, he categorically stated: ‘Bulgaria was first, but it was not asked to be first. Bulgaria wanted and became the first, it was the first of the European countries to lend a hand. And you, as a Bulgarian politician, should be proud of your country,’" Kyuchyuk told the audience.

Kyuchyuk confirmed that a donor conference will be held. Within it, parallel donor conferences will be held, including by the ALDE party.

The event was attended by citizens, members and sympathizers of DPS and business representatives

