Another Unidentified Flying Object has been Shot Down over North America

Another unidentified object has been shot down in North American airspace, confirmed Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, BBC reported.

He said another object "violating Canadian airspace" had been shot down over the Yukon, in the northwestern part of the country.

The object was shot down by an American F-22 fighter.

This is the third object shot down over North America in the last week.

The US military destroyed a Chinese balloon last weekend, and on Friday an unidentified object the size of a small car was shot down over Alaska.

Trudeau confirmed on Saturday that he had given the order and had spoken with US President Joe Biden.

"Canadian forces will now locate and analyze debris from the site," he tweeted.

Another unidentified object flying over the central Yukon at an altitude of about 12,000 meters was intercepted at 3:41 p.m. local time, said Defense Minister Anita Anand. She described it as "small" and "cylindrical."

Anand said it was shot down about 100 miles from the US border, adding that it posed "a known threat to civil aviation".

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNR