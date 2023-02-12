COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 25 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 25, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

789 tests were performed, which means that the proportion of positive results is 3.1 percent.

No patients with confirmed coronavirus infection have died.

To date, there are 187 people in hospitals with a diagnosis of COVID-19, of which 24 are in intensive care units.

2 people have been cured in the last 24 hours and a total of 1,255,019 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 2,641 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 1 dose of the vaccines against COVID-19 was administered, and a total of 4,607,795 doses were administered since the start of the vaccination campaign.

A total of 38,194 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the coronavirus out of the 1,295,854 confirmed infections since the beginning of the pandemic.

/BTA