The Bulgarian Socialist Party wants to Hold a Referendum on Gender Ideology

Yesterday’s plenum of the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) passed with heated passions.

The Congress of BSP rejected with a majority the proposal for early termination of the mandate of the party leader Kornelia Ninova. The proposal to terminate her mandate early was supported by 221 people and rejected by the votes of 537 delegates.

In addition, the Congress decided that BSP would initiate a national referendum on gender ideology in schools. The proposal came from Pleven socialists. They expressed concern about the frequent attempts of this ideology to infiltrate schools. “In the name of our children and the protection of Christian values and the family, we propose that the Congress decide on the initiation by BSP of a national referendum ‘for’ or ‘against’ the ‘gender’ ideology in schools,“ said Stefan Burjev on behalf of the Pleven socialists, authors of the idea.

Unexpectedly, the plenum excluded 13 delegates from the circle of Ninova's opponents - Svetlana Sharenkova, Ana Pirinska, Petar Vitanov, Nikolay Berievski, Petya Michalevska, Kostadin Burdzhov, Lenko Petkanin, Atanas Atanasov, Petko Dimitrov, Valeri Zhablyanov, Ralitsa Andreeva, Vanya Dobreva and Martin Zhlyabinkov. They all took part in an impromptu rebellion against the leader at the start of yesterday’s congress. The decision was taken with 490 votes "for", 82 "against" and 28 abstentions. The proposal to discuss the party status of these delegates and impose a measure of party action "exclusion" was made by Tasko Ermenkov. Again on his proposal with 498 votes "for", 15 "against" and 24 "abstentions". The Congress confirmed the expulsion of Kiril Dobrev and his removal from the composition of the National Council of the party, although the court found his expulsion illegal. Yesterday’s 13 expelled were accused of not following the party line, constitution and public morals.

At the time of the exclusion, these delegates were no longer in the room. Excluded MEP Petar Vitanov proposed at the beginning of yesterday’s plenum that he start by voting on an item to terminate the powers of Kornelia Ninova as chairwoman. "How long will we constantly justify our failures with inflation, and with the president, and with internal opposition, and with the machines, and with the Magnitsky law? How long will we refuse to bear the blame," asked Vitanov.

"I am attending such a disgrace for the first time," said Rumyana Siderova.

In addition, the congress heard Rumen Ovcharov, who was recently sanctioned under the "Magnitsky" law, who denied all accusations of corruption.

During the plenum, Ninova declared that BSP will not enter a coalition in GERB - which is one of the main hypotheses for a future cabinet after the elections on April 2, 2023.

The congress delegates approved the chairwoman’s - report, the concept of a new program and the concept of changes in the party constitution.

Angel Naydenov is leaving BSP after 43 years of membership

Angel Naydenov - former deputy, former minister of defense and long-time member of BSP, announced that he is leaving the party after yesterday's congress.

The reason for his decision is the exclusion of 13 delegates of the Reds, who protested against chairwoman Kornelia Ninova and demanded the termination of her mandate.

Naydenov announced his decision with a post on Facebook:

"After today's meeting of the BSP congress, after everything that happened at it, after the decisions made and especially after the self-dealing with some of the people who have their own opinion and positions different from those of the leadership, I HAVE NO PLACE in BSP! This party IS NOT and WILL NOT be my party!''

"After 43 years of membership, of which 33 years in BSP, I TERMINATE my membership in the party!", he added.

