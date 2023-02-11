Bulgarian and Polish Firefighters rescued a Woman in Turkey after nearly 100 hours under the debris

A woman buried under debris in the city of Besni, Adyaman district, Southeastern Turkey, was pulled out alive last night after a difficult rescue operation that lasted for hours with the participation of Bulgarian and Polish firefighters, BTA reported.

Since 1 a.m., the rescue teams have been trying to reach her. The woman survived after spending 100 hours under the rubble of a building that collapsed in Turkey's devastating earthquakes on February 6.

At 4:17 a.m., while people were sleeping, the first 7.8 magnitude struck and destroyed buildings overhead. 9 hours later, a second, also very strong 7.5 quake followed. Hundreds of aftershocks occurred between and after them. During the first two days, they were significant.

Rescuers earlier told reporters that the woman's legs were freed, but the woman's arm was trapped. After an action that lasted for hours, the woman was released.

The operation to save her began at 1 a.m. after receiving a signal that a person was alive. Rescuers have heard a heartbeat with the special devices they have.

The woman lived on the first floor of the block together with her family. The rest of the family are presumed dead.

In the neighboring collapsed building, rescuers heard a knock on the concrete slab and started a new rescue operation.

The victims in Turkey and Syria from the earthquakes in Turkey exceed 21 thousand. Tens of thousands are also injured. Many are already homeless.

A new team of specialists from the Metropolitan Municipality is leaving today for Turkey, where they will join the rescue operation after the earthquakes. The team traveling today includes a construction engineer and another fire department employee. Teams of the Bulgarian Red Cross, which left with rescue dogs, are returning to our country with the two "Spartan" planes in the afternoon.

