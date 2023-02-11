Bulgaria: Seven Points in Sofia accept Donations for those in need in Turkey

In Sofia, 7 points for accepting donations for the victims of the earthquakes in Turkey were opened - at the "Ivan Vazov" and "Sitnyakovo" markets, as well as at the "Women's Market" (Zhenski Pazar), as well as at the "Krasna Polyana" market, at the "Lyulin" market 4" and in the market at "Nadezhda 4", as well as on "Cherni vrah" boulevard - at one of the exits of the "European Union" metro station.

The points are open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

According to the chairman of the Metropolitan Municipal Council, Georgi Georgiev, the victims need "first of all tents for low temperatures".

"Blankets are needed, new ones only being accepted. Power generators, gas-fired heating stoves, external batteries for mobile phones are also needed. And winter jackets, again new being accepted, for a number of health and hygiene reasons this is the requirement. Our volunteers will sort and process the donations and together with the Turkish Embassy we will make sure that it reaches the most needy as quickly as possible."

