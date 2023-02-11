Bulgaria has Exported Anti-Tank Missiles and Ammunition to the USA worth 13.5 million euros

In just over five months of last year, Bulgaria exported weapons to the USA worth a total of 13.56 million euros, which represents 1.33% of the entire export of military products.

For the period from February 24 to August 2, 2022, the Interdepartmental Commission has issued a total of 294 permits for the export and transfer of defense-related products. Of these, 13 permits are for the export of arms to the United States. We mainly export anti-tank missiles, ammunition and cartridges.

No applications have been received and, accordingly, no authorizations have been issued for the export of defense-related and dual-use items through the Pentagon and for the Pentagon.

For the issuance of the permits, the Interagency Commission took into account the provided end-user certificates issued by the competent state authorities of the US Government.

In total, for the period from March 1 to August 1, 2022, Bulgaria exported weapons worth a total of EUR 1,016,336,858 to 56 countries. Ukraine does not appear among them, which in the period under review is waging a heavy defensive war with Russia.

The decisions on issuing permits for the export, import and transfer of weapons are made by the Interdepartmental Commission for Export Control and Non-Proliferation of Weapons of Mass Destruction to the Minister of Economy and Industry. Its composition includes representatives of the National Security State Agency, the Military Intelligence Service, the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Economy and Industry.

For the issuance of the permits, the Interdepartmental Commission took into account the provided end-user certificates and international import certificates issued by the competent state authorities of the countries of final use.

