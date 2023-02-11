Bulgaria is sending New Aid to the Victims of the Earthquakes in Turkey

New aid will be sent from Bulgaria to the regions of Turkey affected by the earthquakes on board the two military planes "Spartan".

The planes will take off from Sofia this morning, but without the volunteer doctors, who have been preparing for the rescue mission in the neighboring country for several days. A new group of rescuers from the Bulgarian Red Cross will not be sent either.

The planes will transport cargo to Turkey and bring back part of the rescue teams sent to the areas destroyed by the powerful earthquake in our neighbor. They will not be boarded by medics from the volunteer team formed on Wednesday from several hospitals in the capital, as permission to receive them from the Turkish side is awaited.

The doctors from Emergency Service-Sofia are ready to leave, they confirmed for the Bulgarian National Radio.

The twelve mountain rescuers from the Bulgarian Red Cross who left on February 7, together with five dogs, are expected to return to our country. Emil Neshev, the director of the Rescue Service, explained to BTA that they are fine, but they are tired and will probably need to consult a psychologist.

The caretaker cabinet is actively working to ensure humanitarian aid for those in need in Syria and for the organization of delivery corridors, informed the government press service.

On Wednesday, the European Commission informed the cabinet about the Civil Protection Mechanism activated by Syria to help the victims of the earthquake.

Due to the difficulties with the air delivery, alternative routes are being discussed, along which the Bulgarian state will have the opportunity to provide the aid in the shortest possible time, assures the caretaker cabinet.

This morning, humanitarian aid - warm blankets and sleeping sets, provided by the Bulgarian Red Cross, as well as 9 rescuers - is leaving with a flight from "Vrazhdebna" airport.

In Sofia, 7 points for accepting donations for the victims of the earthquakes in Turkey were opened.

This was announced by Chief Commissioner Alexander Zhartov, specifying that the first sent rescuers, as well as the dogs that were searching for survivors, will be returned with the same flight in the afternoon.

"Today we are sending humanitarian aid, which is a little more than four tons and mainly consists of warm blankets. It is provided by the Bulgarian Red Cross. Additionally, we are sending a team of 9 rescuers - 8 from the Metropolitan Municipality and one from the Main Directorate 'Fire Safety and population protection' to replace the team that was sent on Monday," he said.

For the moment, a new team of specially trained dogs will not be sent to our southern neighbor, said Chief Commissioner Alexander Jartov - Director of the Main Directorate "Fire Safety and Protection of the Population".

"The dogs, I guess they're fine, they're going home today too, because you know in situations like this they get extremely tired and at some point they become ineffective. We have to give them a chance to recover. They're going home in the afternoon with the team of the Metropolitan Municipality and the employee of the General Directorate."

A new rescue team of the Metropolitan Municipality will arrive in Turkey today to help the victims after the earthquakes, Mayor Yordanka Fandakova announced.

The necessary equipment is also provided - including the ambulance of the "Emergency Assistance and Prevention" Directorate, added the capital's mayor.

"I am constantly following the information with great concern, there are aftershocks, some of them are very strong, so their work is quite risky. They have special search devices. People call me, write to me, we help everyone as much as we can. Of course, the main effort for this humanitarian aid is the Bulgarian Red Cross. I use this opportunity to remind that the BRC has a base in Sofia, so people who collect aid can go to the BRC base," said Fandakova.

Transportation of donations is also organized by the Union of International Carriers in our country.

