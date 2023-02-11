“We Continue the Change” and “Democratic Bulgaria” will go to the Elections Together

"We Continue the Change" and "Democratic Bulgaria" go to the elections together.

The two formations signed the agreement after a series of talks. Their goal is to win the first place in the early parliamentary vote on April 2 and get the first mandate to form a cabinet.

Ivaylo Mirchev announced that the negotiations between the two formations have ended and they have signed an agreement for general participation in the elections as one coalition - "We Continue the Change" - "Democratic Bulgaria".

Registration in the Central Election Committee is pending.

DB co-chairman Atanas Atanasov explained to BNT that the current agreement paves the way for further joint work. "It is imperative that there is a massive political force to take responsibility for running the country," he commented. According to him, the union is center-right.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/OFFNews