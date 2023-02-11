“We Continue the Change” and “Democratic Bulgaria” will go to the Elections Together

Bulgaria: “We Continue the Change” and “Democratic Bulgaria” will go to the Elections Together @BTA

"We Continue the Change" and "Democratic Bulgaria" go to the elections together.

The two formations signed the agreement after a series of talks. Their goal is to win the first place in the early parliamentary vote on April 2 and get the first mandate to form a cabinet.

Ivaylo Mirchev announced that the negotiations between the two formations have ended and they have signed an agreement for general participation in the elections as one coalition - "We Continue the Change" - "Democratic Bulgaria".

Registration in the Central Election Committee is pending.

DB co-chairman Atanas Atanasov explained to BNT that the current agreement paves the way for further joint work. "It is imperative that there is a massive political force to take responsibility for running the country," he commented. According to him, the union is center-right.

