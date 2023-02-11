US shot down an “Unidentified Object" the Size of a Car high above Alaska

A "high altitude" object over Alaska was shot down last night. This follows a statement from the White House a week after the detection of a balloon - announced yesterday as a spy balloon – sent by China, has faced Washington and Beijing with a new diplomatic crisis.

According to Presidential Security Council spokesman John Kirby, the decision to take down the "small car-sized" object was made by President Joe Biden.

In the case of last week's balloon (which China insists was meteorological research), the military managed to convince Biden that it was necessary to wait until the craft was above water to avoid danger, despite criticism from Republicans that the decision was delayed.

What is not known

Debris from the latter device is also significantly smaller than that of the balloon. The argument for its removal is that at an altitude of 13,000 m it is a potential threat to civil aviation.

On Thursday night, a fighter jet approached the site to determine that it was not armed, and that helped Biden make the decision. Washington has not yet commented on its purpose and it is not known whether - like the balloon - it was gathering intelligence. According to a New York Times source, there is no clear indication of a military threat posed by the object to people on the ground. However, the wreckage remains to be examined.

As of this writing, Washington has not even said whether the device belongs to a rival nation.

/Dnevnik