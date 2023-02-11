COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 40 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 40, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

2,312 tests were carried out, which means that the proportion of positive results is 1.7 percent.

One patient with confirmed coronavirus infection died.

To date, 188 people with a diagnosis of COVID-19 are in hospitals, of which 24 are in intensive care units. There are six new hospital admissions.

42 people have been cured in the last 24 hours and a total of 1,255,017 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 2,618 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 131 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 were given, and a total of 4,607,794 since the start of the vaccination campaign.

A total of 38,194 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the coronavirus out of the confirmed 1,295,829 infected since the beginning of the pandemic.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BTA