Two of the Five Survivors found by Bulgarian Volunteers under the Ruins in Turkey have been Rescued

Two of the five survivors who were found by Bulgarian rescuers in the Turkish city of Kahramanmaras have already been pulled from the ruins.

The National Association of Volunteers in Bulgaria reported that the Bulgarian team entered a hole under tons of debris, concrete and rebar, and a light knocking like a call for help was heard inside, which was not heard from above.

The fight to extract the remaining three found by our volunteers continues.

Another person was rescued in Antakya by the team of the Bulgarian Mountain Rescue Service.

The ambassador of Turkey in our country H.E. Eileen Sekizkök said earthquake victims need tents, blankets, gas stoves and power generators.

She thanked everyone for the aid being sent from Bulgaria and asked those willing to help not to send clothes and food products for now.

A dog from a Bulgarian team found a family of five alive under the ruins in Antakya

A dog from the detachment of the Mountain Rescue Service found a living family of five under the ruins in Antakya after the devastating earthquake, the Bulgarian Red Cross reported to BNT.

Bulgarian rescuers participate in rescue operations in various cities of the region affected by the devastating earthquake.

There are also Bulgarian rescue teams in the town of Besni. There, around noon, the location of a living woman buried under a collapsed building was located, BTA reports.

Small tunnels have been made through which Bulgarian and Polish rescue teams are trying to help the woman, who has been under the debris of the collapsed apartment block for more than 100 hours. The operation has been going on for hours.

A Bulgarian family with 2 children buried after the earthquakes in Turkey was rescued

A Bulgarian family buried after earthquakes in southern Turkey has been rescued, Husein Vatansever, chairman of the Society for Culture and Support of Turks from the Balkans, told BTA.

The husband and wife Turgai Kyor and Hatice Kyor, as well as their two children, were saved.

They were buried by the collapsed house in which they lived in the village of Yeshil Yaz, seven kilometers from the city of Samandag (Hatai district), the mayor of Samandag, Refik Eryalmaz, announced today.

Turgai Kyor and Hatice Kyor have dual citizenship - Bulgarian and Turkish. They are immigrants from Burgas.

