“I would say that the Bulgarians are still a Russophile people. I don't like the word ‘Russophiles’, but nevertheless Bulgarians are people who have a very good and caring attitude towards the Russian Federation.” This was stated by Russian Ambassador Eleonora Mitrofanova in an interview with TASS, distributed by the embassy.

Her words are an answer to a question from correspondent Igor Lenkin about her "not diplomatic, but personal assessment" of "pro-Russian actions, actions against the introduced anti-Russian sanctions that hinder development"

"It is not surprising that there were protests against the lifting of sanctions, against the closure of Russian TV channels (50 people). The oxymoron that was uttered in the European Union - that the ban on Russian media is a fight for freedom of speech - any normal person understands that this is another stupidity. That's why a rather large demonstration was held here," adds Mitrofanova.

The “LARGE” demonstration:

But in bilateral relations, she does not expect "any change" and once again repeats Moscow's well-known thesis about a discrepancy in Europe between what the people demanded and the political elite, who did "what they were told from the outside".

"If we talk about political relations and the next elections, we don't expect anything interesting and nothing fundamentally new from these elections. I don't think that relations will change drastically at the moment. Everything will depend on what will happen on the battlefield," said the diplomatic representative of the Russian Federation in Sofia.

Mitrofanova assesses today's relations between Russia and Bulgaria as "things are not going the way we want".

The conversation was held in front of the Monument to the Victors in the “Doctor's Garden” in Sofia, which she calls "a memorial to our wonderful diplomat N.P. Ignatiev, who was called the count of all Bulgarians". And again she emphasizes that "he was a defender of the Bulgarian people and defender of Orthodoxy in the Ottoman Empire and therefore he was very famous among the people. This was not a diplomat who communicated only with the elites".

/Dnevnik