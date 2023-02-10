Russian Missiles flew over Moldova but NOT over Romania (UPDATED)

UPDATE: The Romanian Ministry of Defense announced that a Russian missile had indeed passed through the territory of Moldova, but emphasized that "at no time did it cross the airspace of Romania". The announcement also adds that, according to radar systems, the missile passed about 35 kilometers northeast of the Romanian border.

"Russian missiles were detected in the airspace of NATO member Romania and Moldova on February 10," said earlier the Ukrainian commander-in-chief Gen. Valerii Zaluzhnyi on his Facebook profile.

According to him, on February 10 at 10:18 a.m., two Russian "Kalibr" cruise missiles crossed Ukraine's state border with Moldova.

"At approximately 10:33 a.m., these missiles crossed the airspace of Romania. They then re-entered the airspace of Ukraine at the point where the borders of the three countries intersect," he wrote.

Zaluzhnyi points out that the missiles were launched from the waters of the Black Sea. Since last night until this morning, Ukraine has been under a new Russian air attack involving drones and missiles. According to Ukrainian authorities, some of the missiles were fired by Russian warships in the Black Sea, and another by Tu-95 strategic bombers over Russian territory.

To date, the information has not been independently confirmed.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was asked to comment on the case, but referred the matter to the Russian Defense Ministry, TASS notes.

Moldova's defense ministry said it was verifying the information, and shortly after confirmed that a Russian missile had flown through its airspace before entering Ukrainian territory, and condemned the violation.

The Moldovan diplomatic department announced that it had summoned the Russian ambassador in connection with the case, TASS reported, quoted by BTA.

"The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nicu Popescu, ordered the urgent summoning of the Russian Ambassador to Chisinau, Oleg Vasnetsov, to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to point out to the Russian side the "unacceptable violation of our airspace," the ministry's press service said in a statement.

Romania's defense ministry said there was no confirmation yet that Russian missiles had entered Romanian airspace.

The air attack

The Ukrainian air defense has destroyed five Kalibr missiles and five Shahed kamikaze drones, with which Russia attacked Ukraine on February 10, the command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (VSU) reported on Telegram. It said Russia fired new missiles from Tu-95 strategic bombers this morning.

"On February 10, the enemy attacked cities and critical infrastructure in Ukraine. The forces and assets of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed 5 Kalibr cruise missiles and 5 Shahed-136/131 attack drones," the announcement said.

According to it, the Russians used seven "Shahed-136/131" kamikaze drones from the eastern coast of the Sea of Azov and three "Kalibr" sea-based cruise missiles launched from a Russian frigate in the Black Sea against Ukraine.

Russian forces also launched a massive strike with S-300 anti-aircraft missiles from the regions of the Russian city of Belgorod and the temporarily occupied city of Tokmak, in the Ukrainian Zaporizhzhia region.

The Russians fired up to 35 S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles at the Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia regions. Around 08:30 a.m. on February 10, Russia launched new cruise missiles from Tu-95 strategic bombers.

