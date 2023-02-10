Bulgaria: A Bomb Signal briefly Closed the Courthouse and the Sofia District Court

A fake bomb signal briefly closed the Courthouse in Sofia (Sadebna Palata), announced the Ministry of the Interior.

The threat was received shortly after 8:00 a.m. this morning at the prosecutor's office. The building remained closed for some time, and after the inspection was completed, it was reopened.

A bomb signal was also received in the building of the Sofia District Court on Tsar Boris III Blvd.

No explosive device was found and the buildings are now open to magistrates and citizens.

These are the latest reports of a bomb in locations around the capital in recent days.

Yesterday, fake bomb signals were reported for Sofia Airport and subway stations in the capital.

/BNT