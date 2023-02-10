"Meta" restored Donald Trump's access to "Facebook" and "Instagram"

The "Meta" company restored former US President Donald Trump's access to "Facebook" and "Instagram", confirmed Andy Stone, spokesperson of the corporation, quoted by "Reuters" and "BTA".

Trump's accounts on these social networks were blocked after the deadly riots on Capitol Hill that broke out on January 6, 2021.

Meta said in January that it would restore Trump's access "in the coming weeks" and that if he again violates the platforms' rules, his access will be blocked for a period of one month to two years.

The former president announced that he will run for White again in 2024. With the "Meta" decision, he was able to regain access to key platforms that provide him with a connection with voters and opportunities to raise funds for political campaigns, notes "Reuters" ".

He had 23 million followers on Instagram and 34 million on Facebook as of January.

/Dnevnik