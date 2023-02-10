COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 41 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 41, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

2,978 tests were performed, which means that the proportion of positive results is 1.38 percent.

Two patients with confirmed coronavirus infection have died.

To date, 200 people with a diagnosis of COVID-19 are in hospitals, of which 24 are in intensive care units. There are 5 new hospital admissions.

55 people were cured in the last 24 hours and a total of 1,254,975 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 2,621 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 91 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered, and a total of 4,607,663 since the start of the vaccination campaign.

A total of 38,193 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the coronavirus from the confirmed 1,295,789 infected since the beginning of the pandemic.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BTA