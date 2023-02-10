Bulgaria: Sunny but with Negative Temperatures Today

The morning will be cold with minimum temperatures between minus 10°C and minus 5°C, along the Black Sea - from minus 3°C to minus 1°C, in Sofia - around minus 9°C, and the maximum - between 0°C and 5°C, in Sofia - around 2°C.

It will be sunny, before noon and mostly calm. In the afternoon, a light wind will blow from the west-northwest.

In the morning, visibility will be reduced in places along the southern Black Sea coast, but will quickly improve. Before noon it will be sunny and almost quiet. In the afternoon, a light northwesterly wind will blow. Maximum temperatures will be between 1°C and 4°C. The temperature of the sea water is 6° - 7°C. The excitement of the sea will be 1-2 points.

It will be sunny in the mountains. A weak, moderate northerly wind will blow on the high and exposed parts. Daytime temperatures will rise slightly and the maximum at an altitude of 1,200 meters will be around minus 2°C, at 2,000 meters - around minus 7°C.

On Saturday, the weather will be mostly sunny, but later in the day there will be an increase in clouds, medium and high. The minimum temperatures will be between minus 9°C and minus 4°C, and the maximum - between 1°C and 6°C.

On Sunday, the cloudiness will be significant, light snow will fall in some places in Western Bulgaria. Morning temperatures will be 3-4 degrees higher, and daytime temperatures will remain unchanged.

The new week will start with mostly sunny weather. The wind will be weak, from the west-northwest. On Monday morning it will still be cold with minimum temperatures in most parts of the country around minus 5°C, but during the day it will start to warm up, which will continue in the following days.

On Tuesday, the wind will increase, cloudiness will increase and in some places, mainly in Eastern Bulgaria, light rain will fall, in the mountains - light snow.

/BNT