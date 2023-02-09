The Bulgarian Red Cross Transferred BGN 800,000 for the Victims in Turkey and Syria
The Bulgarian Red Cross announced today the first transfer, through the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent (IFRC), to help the victims of the catastrophic earthquakes on February 6, 2023. The amounts requested are BGN 480,000 for Turkey and BGN 320,000. for Syria. The funds were collected through the National Donation Campaign of the BRC, which was announced already in the first hours of the incident. After receiving codes to confirm the transfers, the funds donated by the Bulgarian society will become direct aid for the victims in both countries.
On the very first day, from its Fund for Disasters, Accidents and Crises, the BRC allocated 5,000 Swiss francs, in response to the IFRC/RC Urgent Appeal, which was in the amount of 70 million Swiss francs - 50 million for Turkey and 20 million .for Syria. As of today, the Appeal has been revised and its value is 200 million Swiss francs - MDRSY099 - 07/02/2023 for 80 million in support of victims through the Syrian Arab Red Crescent and MDRTR004 - 07/02/2023 for 120 million for the Turkish Red Crescent.
Anyone who wishes to support the BRC's campaign to help the victims of the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria can do so through the specially opened bank account:
IBAN: BG64UNCR76301078660913
or by SMS worth BGN 1 to the short number 1466 for all mobile operators.
The Bulgarian Red Cross expresses its deep gratitude to the thousands of individual and corporate donors for their trust and support!
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
/Bulgarian Red Cross
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Bulgaria: Bomb Signals at several Schools in Sofia
- » Bulgaria: The Affordable Option for Quality Education in Europe
- » Bulgaria: A Bomb Signal briefly Closed the Courthouse and the Sofia District Court
- » Bulgarian Volunteers pulled out 5 Survivors from the Ruins in Turkey
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 41 New Cases in the Last 24 hours
- » Bulgaria: Sunny but with Negative Temperatures Today