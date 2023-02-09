The Bulgarian Red Cross Transferred BGN 800,000 for the Victims in Turkey and Syria

The Bulgarian Red Cross announced today the first transfer, through the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent (IFRC), to help the victims of the catastrophic earthquakes on February 6, 2023. The amounts requested are BGN 480,000 for Turkey and BGN 320,000. for Syria. The funds were collected through the National Donation Campaign of the BRC, which was announced already in the first hours of the incident. After receiving codes to confirm the transfers, the funds donated by the Bulgarian society will become direct aid for the victims in both countries.

On the very first day, from its Fund for Disasters, Accidents and Crises, the BRC allocated 5,000 Swiss francs, in response to the IFRC/RC Urgent Appeal, which was in the amount of 70 million Swiss francs - 50 million for Turkey and 20 million .for Syria. As of today, the Appeal has been revised and its value is 200 million Swiss francs - MDRSY099 - 07/02/2023 for 80 million in support of victims through the Syrian Arab Red Crescent and MDRTR004 - 07/02/2023 for 120 million for the Turkish Red Crescent.

Anyone who wishes to support the BRC's campaign to help the victims of the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria can do so through the specially opened bank account:

IBAN: BG64UNCR76301078660913

or by SMS worth BGN 1 to the short number 1466 for all mobile operators.

The Bulgarian Red Cross expresses its deep gratitude to the thousands of individual and corporate donors for their trust and support!

/Bulgarian Red Cross