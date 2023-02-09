The Kremlin promised only Pain and Suffering to Ukrainians if they got Fighter Jets

“Any delivery of advanced NATO fighter jets will only bring pain and suffering to Ukrainians,” said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, and criticized NATO countries for increasingly "directly" intervening in the conflict.

"This is nothing but the increasing involvement of the United Kingdom, Germany and France in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine," Peskov told reporters.

He added:

"The line between indirect and direct involvement is gradually disappearing. One can only express regret in this regard and say that such actions ... lead to an escalation of tensions, prolong the conflict and make it more and more painful for Ukraine."

Peskov also addressed the still-waiting-for-answer question about who blew up the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. This was in connection with a blog post by investigative journalist and Pulitzer Prize winner Seymour Hersh. He wrote that according to an unidentified source, US Navy divers destroyed the pipeline pipes on the orders of President Joe Biden. In his publication titled "How America Shut Down the Nord Stream Pipeline," Hersh says that in 2021, a plan was developed at the highest levels of US government to destroy the pipeline. He adds that a CIA task force has come up with a plan for a covert operation to plant explosives on the pipelines.

Peskov indicated that Hersh’s blog post deserved more attention and that he was surprised that the Western media did not cover it in more detail.

"The world must find out the truth about who committed this act of sabotage. This is a very dangerous precedent: if someone has done it once, they can do it again anywhere in the world," warned Peskov.

The Kremlin spokesman called for "an open international investigation into this unprecedented attack on critical international infrastructure," and added:

"It is impossible to let this go without finding those responsible and punishing them."

The Kremlin today also rejected the findings of international prosecutors investigating the 2014 downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17, who said they had found "strong indications" of Russian President Vladimir Putin's role in the incident. According to prosecutors, they had "serious evidence" that Putin approved the use of Russian BUK missile systems, such as were used to shoot down the plane over eastern Ukraine in 2014.

In this regard, Peskov stated that Russia "cannot accept" the results of the investigation, as it did not participate in the fact-finding process. He also said investigators have not publicly provided evidence for their claims.

MH17 was shot down by a Russian BUK missile system while flying over eastern Ukraine from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur on July 17, 2014, killing all 298 people on board. At the time, Russian-backed separatists were fighting Ukrainian forces for control of the eastern Donbas region, Reuters recalls.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/OFFNews