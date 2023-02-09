In a Speech before the EP, Zelensky asked for more Weapons and Negotiations for EU Membership

In a speech to the European Parliament, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky asked for more weapons and called for a quick start to negotiations on his country's accession to the European Union.

The Ukrainian president addressed the MEPs with the words:

"Europe, we are defending ourselves against the biggest anti-European force in the modern world". And he declared that after the victory in the war, Ukraine will become part of the EU.

Zelensky attended the European Union summit, a day after meeting British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in London and dining with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Paris. In his meetings, the insistence on providing Ukraine with fighter jets was the main topic.

"I am proud to tell you that this building, a symbol of European democracy, has always supported you," said the President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola:

"We understand that you fight not only for your values, but also for ours, for these ideals that bind us as brothers and sisters. They make us all Europeans. Because Ukraine is Europe, and the future of your nation is in the EU ".

Metsola asked European leaders to provide Ukraine with the necessary weapons to defend its freedom:

"We know the sacrifice your people make for Europe. And we must honor it not only with words, but also with actions, political will to ensure easier trade and the fastest possible accession process. With funds for your people, recovery aid, training for your troops, military equipment and defense systems that you need to win. Now member states must take the next steps quickly to provide you with long-range systems and the jets that you need to protect the freedom we take for granted."

Zelensky was categorical:

“A total war has started against Ukraine and the Ukrainian way of life. The aggressor wants to destroy the European way of life after finishing the Ukrainian way of life. However, we will not allow it... Russia has been trying to destroy our values and way of life for years. No one is valuable to it. Its own people are just a means of carrying bullets elsewhere. The regime relies only on obedience and blind following. It invests in xenophobia and tries to make it normal on our continent. It tries to take us back to the 1940s. We say no.”

The President of France, Emmanuel Macron, said earlier that Russia should not win this war:

"It was very important that yesterday we were able to have a conversation with President Zelensky, to receive him in Paris together with Chancellor Scholz. For me, this was a way to show our unity, that we will be by Ukraine until the end, and to reaffirm the message that for me is fundamental - that Russia cannot and must not win this war".

Western countries have so far refrained from sending military aircraft, but Zelensky's European tour is likely to change attitudes, world agencies comment.

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNR