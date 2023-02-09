The President: Bulgaria will Veto possible European Sanctions on Nuclear Fuel from Russia

“Bulgaria cannot accept European sanctions against Russia in the field of nuclear energy, because this will directly affect our energy sector. Therefore, if it comes to that, our country will impose a veto.” This was stated by President Rumen Radev before the extraordinary meeting of the European Council, which is being held today and tomorrow in Brussels.

"We consider all the areas in which this can happen(sanctions), but where our interests are threatened, we cannot accept it," said Radev.

"If necessary, we will veto the inclusion of nuclear fuel in the sanctions list against Russia," President Rumen Radev said upon entering the European Council.

"We will insist that the first intergovernmental conference with North Macedonia begins, only after it includes the Bulgarians in its constitution," the head of state also said in response to a question from BNR.

Zelensky will attend the special EU summit

Ukraine is the focus of all debates in the EU and beyond, Radev also pointed out and specified that all EU leaders will have meetings with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who is in Brussels.

According to Rumen Radev, the focus should now be on ending the war in Ukraine and a peaceful resolution of the conflict:

"Bulgaria will continue to support the Ukrainian people on the ground in their just fight for the freedom of their country."

/BNR