Bulgaria: A Famous Psychologist was Murdered by a Former Policeman (UPDATED)

Sofia police arrested a 52-year-old man who fatally shot his 45-year-old neighbor. Yesterday, shortly after 10:30 p.m., the police received a report of a man shot in a housing cooperative on "Cherkovna" Street. According to BNT, the person killed is the famous psychologist Ivan Vladimirov - Nav. According to their sources, the person arrested for the murder is a former police officer.

Police and emergency teams were immediately dispatched to the address, and the 45-year-old man was pronounced dead.

The 52-year-old perpetrator of the act was arrested on the spot. According to initial information, after an argument between the two neighbors, the older man fired a shot with a legally owned gun and mortally wounded his opponent.

The prosecutor's office will request permanent arrest for the man who killed the psychologist Ivan Vladimirov

The perpetrator of the murder of psychologist Ivan Vladimirov-Nav was detained for 72 hours and charged with premeditated murder. The prosecutor's office is about to request his permanent arrest, announced Sofia Prosecutor's Office spokesperson Desislava Petrova at a briefing.

"Neighbors were interrogated, the interrogations are still ongoing. The murder took place yesterday around 10 o'clock in the evening in a housing cooperative on Cherkovna Street. Probably on his way home, the victim may have entered into a conflict with the accused and, according to the evidence, he was shot in the face. There are no eyewitnesses. The body was found by two neighbors who heard a noise shortly before the short. They found him at the entrance and called 112. We have requested a report, but it has not yet been received." she said.

Between the two there was a conflictual relationship on a neighborly basis and disputes of a domestic nature. The exact reason for the murder is under investigation. At the moment, only the perpetrator has been interrogated, but it is not clear whether his questioning with a lawyer has been completed. The man does not deny what he did.

There is no information as to whether his weapon is official, a reference is required as to whether he was in employment with the Ministry of the Interior. During the interviews, the man stated that he was an employee of the Sofia Traffic Police until 2000. However, the necessary documentation has not yet been collected, pointed out Desislava Petrova.

"He is accused of premeditated murder under Article 115 of the Criminal Code, which is punishable by imprisonment for 10 to 20 years. A lawyer is waiting to be presented to him. He was detained by decree of the supervising prosecutor for 72 hours, a lawsuit has been filed for his permanent detention," she said.

The prosecutor's office cannot yet confirm the number of reports that the perpetrator and the victim filed against each other.

"We know that there were reports filed by the accused against the victim, which were that the victim hired three people to steal waste prepared for handing over secondary raw materials from the accused. This is an incident from 2020. We are in the process of clarification of everything else", specified the spokesperson of the Sofia Prosecutor's Office.

/BNT