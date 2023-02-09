Bulgaria: Bomb Signals at Sofia Airport and Subway Stations in Sofia (UPDATED)

UPDATE: Sofia Airport returned to normal operations at 10:30 a.m. today after checks did not reveal the presence of an explosive device.

This morning, shortly before 9 o'clock, the police received a report from the Sofia Airport duty center about a received e-mail in which there was information that explosive devices were placed in the area of the capital's airport and subway stations in the city.

Procedural actions have been taken.

Teams are carrying out inspections, clarifying the facts and circumstances surrounding the received signals.

Sofia Airport reported to BNT that a specialized police operation was conducted at the two terminals of the airport.

Visitors to the two terminals of the airport were asked to go outside the buildings and wait for the completion of the actions of the specialized authorities.

Terminal 1 passengers were admitted to the building at 9:44 am. Terminal 2 is now also functioning normally.

There are no deviations in the flight schedule, Sofia Airport told BNT.

/BNR, BNT