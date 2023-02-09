The EU to give additional €6.5 Million to Turkey and Syria

The EU will provide additional emergency support to Turkey and Syria through the €6.5 million Civil Protection and Emergency Humanitarian Aid Mechanism.

This is one of the Union's largest search and rescue operations through the Mechanism.

The European Commission announces an initial emergency humanitarian aid for Syria of €3.5 million to help people in need of shelter, water and sanitation, various medical supplies, and to support search and rescue operations.

For Turkey, the support includes an initial emergency aid of €3 million to boost response efforts in the country. This assistance is in addition to 31 search and rescue teams and 5 medical teams offered by 20 EU Member States, Albania, Montenegro and Serbia through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism.

The teams include over 1,500 rescuers and 100 search and rescue dogs. Today, Turkey requested shelter funds through the Mechanism. Germany, Lithuania and Slovenia have already offered blankets, tents and heaters.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/ClubZ