The EU to give additional €6.5 Million to Turkey and Syria

World » EU | February 9, 2023, Thursday // 09:33
Bulgaria: The EU to give additional €6.5 Million to Turkey and Syria @Pixabay

The EU will provide additional emergency support to Turkey and Syria through the €6.5 million Civil Protection and Emergency Humanitarian Aid Mechanism.

This is one of the Union's largest search and rescue operations through the Mechanism.

The European Commission announces an initial emergency humanitarian aid for Syria of €3.5 million to help people in need of shelter, water and sanitation, various medical supplies, and to support search and rescue operations.

For Turkey, the support includes an initial emergency aid of €3 million to boost response efforts in the country. This assistance is in addition to 31 search and rescue teams and 5 medical teams offered by 20 EU Member States, Albania, Montenegro and Serbia through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism.

The teams include over 1,500 rescuers and 100 search and rescue dogs. Today, Turkey requested shelter funds through the Mechanism. Germany, Lithuania and Slovenia have already offered blankets, tents and heaters.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/ClubZ

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: EU, Syria, turkey
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria