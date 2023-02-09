Macedonians believe that Serbia is their Best Friend and Bulgaria their Greatest Enemy
Macedonians believe that Serbia is their best friend, and Bulgaria - a country that poses a threat to them. This is shown by the data of a sociological survey by the "Brima" agency, conducted by telephone in the period from December 12 to 27, 2022, among 1,006 respondents.
The study was commissioned by the Skopje-based non-governmental organization Eurotink - Center for European Strategies.
To the question "Which country or international organization is Macedonia's greatest friend?" the answers are arranged as follows: Serbia - 37%, USA - 11.4%, Turkey - 8.5%, EU - 8.1%, Germany - 4%, Kosovo - 3.1%, NATO - 2.9%, Russia - 2.5%, Albania - 1.6%, Croatia - 0.6%, China - 0.5%, Bulgaria - 0.5%, Greece - 0.3%.
42% of respondents are of the opinion that "there is a state or an international organization that poses a threat to North Macedonia", but 53% believe that there is none.
The responses of those who believe that there is a country or international organization that poses a threat to North Macedonia are arranged as follows: Bulgaria - 27.6%, Russia - 4%, Albania - 1.3%, Kosovo - 1.2% , Serbia - 1.1%, USA - 1.1%, EU - 1%, Greece - 0.9%.
According to 29% of the respondents, North Macedonia will never enter the EU, according to 16% - after 5-9 years it will enter the EU, and according to 15% - after 10-14 years.
58% are of the opinion that "the EU is the best alternative for North Macedonia", and 33% - that their country "should look for its own development model outside the EU".
61% of respondents are of the opinion that "there is no democracy in North Macedonia".
