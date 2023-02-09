A Military Parade displayed a Record Number of Ballistic Missiles in North Korea

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un led a major military parade displaying a record number of nuclear and intercontinental ballistic missiles, state media said, including what analysts say is likely a new solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).

The parade marking the 75th anniversary of the founding of the country's armed forces includes fireworks, military bands and uniformed soldiers marching in unison to spell out "2.8" and "75", the official Korean Central News Agency said.

Dressed in the black coat favored by his grandfather and North Korea's founding leader Kim Il Sung, Kim attended the parade on Feb. 8 with his wife Ri Sol Choo and daughter Choo Ae, state media photos show.

Pictures showed the supreme leader standing surrounded by his top generals in Pyongyang's central Kim Il Sung Square and paying his respects as soldiers and missile units paraded past him.

The weapons on display included at least 10 of the largest Hwasong-17 ICBMs, as well as vehicles apparently designed to carry solid-fuel ICBMs, Seoul-based specialist website NK News reported.

North Korea has long sought to develop a solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile that would make its nuclear weapons more difficult to detect and destroy.

When the ICBM appeared in the square, it drew cheers from onlookers, KCNA said, adding that a "tactical nuclear operations unit" was also present at the parade.

North Korea stages military parades to mark important holidays and events that are closely watched by observers for information on the reclusive regime's progress on banned ballistic and nuclear weapons. The parade demonstrated the country's "biggest nuclear attack potential," KCNA said.

Commercial satellite images taken by Maxar Technologies at 10:05 p.m. (1:05 GMT) on Wednesday night showed a large North Korean flag and thousands of people gathered in Kim Il Sung Square.

The parade comes as North Korea vowed to expand and intensify military exercises to ensure its readiness for war after carrying out a record number of weapons tests this year, including the launch of its most advanced intercontinental ballistic missile.

/Nova