Earthquakes in Turkey: The Body of the Missing Bulgarian Citizen was found in Iskenderun
The body of the missing Bulgarian citizen was found in the town of Iskenderun. A Bulgarian woman is still missing in Antakya, Hatay region. This was announced for Nova TV by Bulgaria’s foreign ministry. The 29-year-old woman has dual citizenship. She and her 7-month-old baby have been missing since the devastating earthquakes.
The death toll from the devastating earthquakes that hit Turkey and Syria has now surpassed 15,000.
The search for survivors under the collapsed buildings continues. The situation remains difficult in Syria, where a large part of the territories affected by the earthquake are under the control of rebels. Turkish President Erdogan promised that rescue operations would continue until "no one remains under the rubble". Thousands of people have taken shelter in their cars or tents as they are afraid or forbidden to return to their homes.
