COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 47 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 47, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

2,839 tests were done, which means that the proportion of positive results is 1.65 percent.

One patient with confirmed coronavirus infection died.

To date, 208 people with a diagnosis of COVID-19 are in hospitals, of which 26 are in the intensive care units. There are 15 new hospital admissions.

78 people were cured in the last 24 hours and a total of 1,254,920 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 2,637 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 91 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered, and a total of 4,607,572 since the start of the vaccination campaign.

A total of 38,191 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the coronavirus from the confirmed 1,295,748 infected since the beginning of the pandemic.

/BTA