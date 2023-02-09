The Weather in Bulgaria will be Sunny and Cold Today

During the day, cloudiness will continue to reduce, becoming mostly sunny after midday over many areas. Over the eastern regions, cloud cover will remain significant, but it will be without precipitation, and there the wind from the north-northeast will weaken to moderate, the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) reported.

It will remain cold with minimum temperatures between minus 10°C and minus 5°C, slightly higher along the sea coast, in Sofia – around minus 8°C; the maximum will be between minus 2°C and 3°C, in Sofia - around minus 1°C. Atmospheric pressure will remain significantly higher than the average for the month.

Cloudiness over the Black Sea will be mostly significant, but precipitation is unlikely. The wind from the north-northeast will gradually weaken, but in the morning it will be temporarily strong in places. Maximum temperatures will be 0-3°C. The temperature of the sea water is 6°C. The excitement of the sea will be 3-4 points with a tendency to weaken.

Over the mountains before noon, cloudiness will be significant, but there will be no precipitation. By the end of the day it will decrease, in the massifs of Western Bulgaria to mostly sunny. A moderate easterly wind will blow. Daytime temperatures will rise and the maximum at an altitude of 1,200 meters will be around minus 4°C, at 2,000 meters - around minus 9°C.

On Friday it will be sunny and on Saturday with temporary increases in clouds, medium and high. The wind will be weak from the west-northwest, in many areas it will temporarily subside. Temperatures will rise slowly, on Saturday the minimum will be between minus 8°C and minus 3°C, and the maximum - between 2°C and 7°C.

