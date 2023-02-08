Bulgaria cannot Fulfill its Commitments under the Recovery and Resilience Plan to Reduce Harmful Emissions

Society » ENVIRONMENT | February 8, 2023, Wednesday // 16:30
Bulgaria: Bulgaria cannot Fulfill its Commitments under the Recovery and Resilience Plan to Reduce Harmful Emissions @EU Agenda

Bulgaria cannot fulfill its commitments to reduce harmful emissions in the air,” said Deputy Prime Minister Atanas Pekanov. He confirmed that the work on the renegotiation of the plan in the energy part commissioned by the parliament is already underway:

"The Ministry of Energy, the Ministry of the Environment and Water, as well as the social partners, are working to ensure that Bulgaria prepares a justified request for coal plants in accordance with the decision of the Parliament. Our position is that at the moment we cannot fulfill the emission reduction - neither for last year, which has already passed, nor for the current year due to the current energy situation".

The 48th Parliament obliged the government to amend the National Recovery and Resilience Plan. By the end of March, it must "take all necessary action" to drop its commitment to cut carbon emissions from power generation by 40% by the end of 2025, taking 2019 baseline levels.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNR

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, emissions, plan
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria