Bulgaria cannot Fulfill its Commitments under the Recovery and Resilience Plan to Reduce Harmful Emissions

“Bulgaria cannot fulfill its commitments to reduce harmful emissions in the air,” said Deputy Prime Minister Atanas Pekanov. He confirmed that the work on the renegotiation of the plan in the energy part commissioned by the parliament is already underway:

"The Ministry of Energy, the Ministry of the Environment and Water, as well as the social partners, are working to ensure that Bulgaria prepares a justified request for coal plants in accordance with the decision of the Parliament. Our position is that at the moment we cannot fulfill the emission reduction - neither for last year, which has already passed, nor for the current year due to the current energy situation".

The 48th Parliament obliged the government to amend the National Recovery and Resilience Plan. By the end of March, it must "take all necessary action" to drop its commitment to cut carbon emissions from power generation by 40% by the end of 2025, taking 2019 baseline levels.

/BNR