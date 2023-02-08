Bulgaria is Third in the EU in terms of Growth of Pizza Prices
On the occasion of International Pizza Day, celebrated on February 9, the European statistical office "Eurostat" presented synthesized data on the increase in the price of the food loved by millions of Europeans, BTA reported.
The data shows that in December 2022, the price of pizza or quiche (French tart) bought from grocery stores in the European Union was on average 16 percent higher than in December 2021. For comparison, in the last month of 2021, the annual increase in the price of pizza amounted to only 2 percent.
With an increase of 37 percent, Bulgaria is third among the EU member states in terms of growth in the retail price of pizza in December 2022 compared to the same month of 2021. For the whole of 2022, the pizza sold in Bulgarian stores is increased in price by an average of 25.4 percent with an average level of price growth in the EU of 8.9 percent.
Among the EU members, the highest increase in the price of pizza on an annual basis in December 2022 was registered by Hungary (+46 percent), followed by Lithuania (+39 percent) and Bulgaria (+37 percent).
Contrary to them, the lowest increase in the price of pizza was registered in Luxembourg (+7 percent), Italy (+10 percent) and France (+13 percent).
