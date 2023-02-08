In Bulgaria 2 Victims of Beatings in 2 Days: A Woman was Killed by her Husband in Vratsa Region

A 59-year-old woman was beaten to death in the Vratsa village of Gorno Pestene, Nova TV reported.

At 11 p.m. last night, the police received a report that a woman was found dead in her home in the village of Gorno Pestene. There were signs of violence on the victim's face and hands. The report was made by the woman's brother.

An on-site inspection was carried out. The suspect is the 63-year-old man with whom the victim lived. He has been criminally charged for a crime against a forest fund. The man explained to the police that he had beaten her.

Biological material was seized. The prosecutor on duty has been notified of the case.

On Tuesday, it became clear that a 26-year-old woman was beaten to death in a particularly cruel way by the 37-year-old man with whom she lived on a family basis in the Varna village of Bozveliysko. The arrested person has multiple criminal records.

