Bulgaria: The Buildings in Sofia are Designed to Withstand an Earthquake with Magnitude of up to 7.3

“There are redevelopment and urban problems in some cities in Turkey.” Prof. Petar Pavlov, who is the head of the National Center for Seismic Engineering, explained this to BNR.

"The distance between some buildings is quite close. It is noticeable that there are buildings that have collapsed, but there are others that do not have compromised elements. Some are built according to the old norms. After the year 2000, when there was an earthquake in Izmit, which killed 17,000 people, things have improved. The Turkish state has taken measures to control the design, execution and operation of buildings."

“Bulgaria has a seismic map, and the more threatened the places, the greater the design requirements,” Prof. Pavlov explained.

"The seismically most dangerous areas in our country are the Kresnensko gorge, the area between Targovishte and Provadia, as well as the Chirpan plain. The design requirement is to be able to withstand an earthquake like yesterday's in Turkey. For the other areas, it is a little lower."

The buildings in Sofia are designed to withstand an earthquake with a magnitude of up to 7.3, Prof. Pavlov explained.

"The maximum it is expected that could hit Sofia is about 7".

Bulgaria has an established system for control over the design, construction and operation of buildings, he also pointed out.

"The design is carried out by designers who comply with the relevant norms. They must have a legal capacity, which is obtained after three years of design experience. There is technical control by engineers. Then comes a supervisory company. It is monitored whether this project is carried out qualitatively."

Redevelopment activities are also being approved, he pointed out.

"The question is whether everything is respected, both in the design of new buildings and in reconstructions".

After the Vrancea earthquake of 1977, when there were more than 100 victims, the Bulgarian authorities slightly raised the standards for seismic design, Prof. Pavlov said.

"In Bulgaria, work has been going on for many years. We were able to use funds from the National Roadmap to make pre-project studies. There is an investment project that is ready. It has been uploaded to the page of the Ministry of Finance. It is included in the road map. However, the equipment for experimental research is quite expensive".

He pointed out that in the event of a major earthquake, the rescuers intervene first, followed immediately by the medical personnel.

"Until a week after that, engineers are needed to make an assessment."

/BNR