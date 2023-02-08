Bulgarian Campaign Donated over BGN 350,000 to Turkey in Just 24 hours

In just 24 hours since the beginning of the campaign of the Plovdiv book publisher Manol Peykov to collect donations to help the victims in Turkey and Syria from the devastating earthquakes in Turkey, the amount collected exceeds BGN 350 thousand. He posted a report on the donations shortly after midnight on February 8.

In reality, the amount is much larger, because there are many fundraising campaigns going on at the same time for our neighbors who have been hit by tragedy.

See the campaigns announced so far here.

"Thanks to recommendations from friends, I was able to find bulk quantities of the following goods at bargain prices:

○ blankets;

○ flashlights and headlamps;

○ power banks (included in the extended list of the Turkish Embassy);

○ tents;

○ jackets.

I'm still looking for some of the other materials on the list - especially sleeping bags, camping mattresses and more tents," Manol wrote.

The collected resources in Sofia will be transported to Plovdiv, and from there to the points established by the Turkish state in Edirne and Istanbul, from where the donations will be distributed to the most needy places.

What is needed for Turkey:

● gloves, jackets, scarves, hats, sweaters, socks, underwear;

● blankets;

● gas heaters for outdoor heating;

● diapers, sanitary napkins, baby food;

● coal stoves;

● tents;

● camping chairs and tables;

● travel beds;

● disposable towels for showers;

● first aid kits;

● internal lighting for battery-powered tents;

● large mattresses and sleeping bags.

What is needed for Syria:

Manol Peykov also managed to get in touch with a Syrian owner of a chain of hospitals who lives in the US and works with a foundation on the ground in northern Syria (https://multifaithalliance.org), with whom they discussed the needs in the most affected areas.

"He told me that the hardest hit are the cities in northern Syria, which are controlled by Assad's opponents; rescue teams have not yet reached many of the places (foreigners are not allowed at this stage, only local forces are operating there, serious experience in saving people during the ongoing several years of fighting)", writes Peykov.

The most immediate needs of the victims in Syria are reduced to three main things:

■ warm clothes (unlike Turkey, which stopped accepting old clothes from today, there is no such restriction in Syria);

■ sleeping bags, blankets, tents;

■ food: rice, beans, lentils, chickpeas, sugar, canned food (without pork and tuna).

“We are already planning to buy substantial quantities of the mentioned things (at least one truck) and send them via a verified corridor through Turkey to Syria before the end of the week,” adds Peykov and assures that the Syrian hospital owner's foundation will distribute the proceeds, accounting for its work as transparent as possible, including with videos and photos.

He also reminds the addresses of the temporary points for collecting donations (today, February 8, they will work from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.):

Sofia

McCann Agency

23 Shipka St

Sofia 1504

phone +359 885 999 766

(Sofia)

Intellect Language School,

Lozenets branch

70-72 Cherni Vrah Blvd., 1st floor

phone +359878 794 231

email: lozenetz@intellect.bg

Intellect Language School,

Mladost branch

g.k. Mladost 2, Andrey Lyapchev Blvd. 261A, entrance 2, fl. 1

phone +359876 977 966

email: mladost@intellect.bg

Plovdiv

Intellect Language School,

branch "Borovo"

1A Topli dol street, floor 2, apartment 3

phone +359878 305 930

email: borovo@intellect.bg

Manol Peykov

IC Jeanette 45

Al Blvd. Stamboliyski 9

4004 Plovdiv

phone +359889 377 723

The donation account is:

BG39DEMI92405000305527

Commercial bank D

BIC: DEMIBGSF

Holder: Manol Kostadinov Peykov

Reason: For the victims of the earthquake.

PayPal: manolpeykov@yahoo.com

