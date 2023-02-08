COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 47 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours in our country are 47, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

This was found after 2,987 tests were performed, which means that the proportion of positive results is 1.5%.

Three patients have lost the battle with the coronavirus infection, bringing the total number of deaths in Bulgaria since the beginning of the pandemic to 38,190. Of those who died in the last 24 hours, 66.67% were not vaccinated.

There are currently 212 people in hospitals with a diagnosis of coronavirus, of which 29 are in intensive care units. There are 18 new hospital admissions.

In the last 24 hours, 105 people were cured, and in total since the beginning of the pandemic - 1,254,842. 63.83% of the new cases were not vaccinated.

There are currently 2,669 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 72 doses of vaccines against coronavirus were administered, and in total since the beginning of the vaccination campaign, the doses given reached 4,607,481.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,295,701 cases of infection with COVID-19 have been confirmed in Bulgaria.

/BTA