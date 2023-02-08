Yellow Code for Low Temperatures in 25 Regions of Bulgaria

A yellow low temperature warning is in effect today for 25 regions of Bulgaria, according to a report on the website of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology.

A code has not been issued only for the districts of Kardjali, Haskovo and Yambol.

The minimum temperatures will mostly be between minus 9°C and minus 4°C, in Sofia - around minus 7°C, and the maximum - between minus 4°C and 4°C, in Sofia - around minus 1°C.

Today it will be mostly cloudy and it will snow in places in North-Eastern, Central Northern Bulgaria and the mountainous regions. There will be more significant cloud breaks to mostly sunny weather in Southwest Bulgaria. It will blow to moderate, in Eastern Bulgaria a temporarily strong wind from the north-northeast.

It will be windy along the Black Sea with moderate and strong winds from the north-northeast. It will be mostly cloudy and light snow will fall in isolated places. Maximum temperatures will be 1°-2°C. The temperature of the sea water is 6°-7°C. The excitement of the sea will be 4-5 points.

Cloudiness will be significant in the mountains and there will be snowfall in many places, more significant in the Central Stara Planina. A moderate to strong wind will blow from the north-northeast. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be around minus 7°C, at 2000 meters - around minus 14°C.

Cloudiness will decrease from west to east on Thursday. A moderate wind will blow from the north-northeast in Eastern Bulgaria.

Sunny weather will prevail on Friday and Saturday. The wind will change to northwesterly. It will be cold in the morning, with minimum temperatures in some places down to minus 10°C - minus 12°C, daytime temperatures will rise and on the second day they will be mostly between 2°C and 7°C.

On Sunday, the cloudiness will increase, the probability of light precipitation also increases. The wind from the northwest will increase. The minimum temperatures will be slightly higher compared to the previous days, the daytime temperatures will remain unchanged.

/BNR, BNT