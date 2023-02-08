Bulgaria is Sending another Plane with Rescuers and Doctors to Turkey

A Bulgarian military transport plane "Spartan" left early this morning for Turkey. On board will be 20 employees of the General Directorate "Fire Safety and Protection of the Population". This is the next flight that the Air Force is carrying out to transport aid after the earthquake.

More than 10 doctors from the Metropolitan Emergency Service will go to Turkey to take part in the care of the victims of the earthquake. The doctors will fly to Turkey on a “Spartan” military plane.

In our south-eastern neighbor there are already two teams from the Military Medical Academy, as well as 58 employees of the Main Directorate "Fire Safety and Protection of the Population" and a team of 12 rescuers and five dogs from the Mountain Rescue Service of the Bulgarian Red Cross.

“Spartan” aircraft of the Bulgarian Air Force made several flights to Turkey's Adana airport in the previous days, where they transported search and rescue specialists, doctors, equipment and rescue dogs.

"Last night around 8 p.m. we received a request from the Turkish government through the Turkish ambassador to send more rescue teams. After the quick organization and coordination with the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the teams were secured. The Air Force provided the transport and today they are transporting about 20 rescuers," said Defense Minister Dimitar Stoyanov.

"So far we are not waiting for a request, we are acting preventively, we are active from our side and we are talking to the ambassador continuously. As far as I know, tomorrow there will be another course with about 30 medics to be sent to Adana. On Saturday there will be another one or two flights, but we are waiting for requests, the requests of my colleagues have not yet been approved," the minister added.

There will be a change of teams on Saturday, then it is expected that the squad from the Capital Municipality and part of the Bulgarian Red Cross rescuers will return to our country. We are ready to fly in the direction of Adana, we are waiting for requests from the Turkish side, the minister said.

It is expected that all expenses of the Ministry of Defense will be reimbursed by the European Union, but that is not what is important at the moment, Stoyanov also pointed out.

Bulgaria is one of the countries that first responded after the devastating earthquakes. Teams and equipment left on the first day of the tragedy and immediately got involved in clearing and searching for people under the rubble. Volunteers were also quickly organized with donations and trained people. A number of fundraising campaigns have also been set up.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNR