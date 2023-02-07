The Bulgaria Government will Control Food Prices

“There are price differences of 30% and more between the manufacturer and the end dealer. We are introducing a control mechanism along the entire chain from the manufacturer to the store stands.”

This was announced by acting Prime Minister Galab Donev, emphasizing that all financial institutions in Bulgaria have analyzed the prices of goods and services.

The mechanism we will create aims to attract Bulgarian citizens to be at the heart of price control. “We will not interfere in the free market, but we will not tolerate an unjustified increase in prices along the chain,” added the Prime Minister.

According to him, the unfair commercial practice will be displayed so that consumers are aware of where the price distortion occurs.

"We will be uncompromising in control, regardless of whether the manufacturer is Bulgarian or not. This will be done through the Customs agency and the BABH," said Donev.

And he added that not only prices and their formation, but also traders' profits will be tracked daily.

In order to help users throughout the process, they should report to the Consumer Protection Commission. “We will make a website where people will be able to inform themselves about what is being done in this direction,” said the acting prime minister.

