A Young Woman was Killed by her Husband in a Bulgarian Village

A young woman was killed by her husband in the Provadian village of Bozveliysko.

The report of a beating was received by emergency number 112 yesterday at around 19:40 p.m. The police teams that arrived immediately on the scene found that the 26-year-old woman had died. From the initial examination, numerous injuries were found on her body.

The 37-year-old man with whom she lived together was detained. They lived in Germany, where they worked and raised their three children. The woman returned to Bozveliysko with the children a week ago, and the man - yesterday. After an argument in which both were under the influence of alcohol and drugs, the man beat her.

"I can't say that they didn't cause problems. They had problems with another family here," said Ivan Paraskevov - mayor of the village of Bozveliysko.

"They are constantly terrorizing the village and for how many years they have been ruling the village. Constant beatings, how many arsons have taken place - no one can stop these people," said Plamen Yordanov - a resident of the village of Bozveliysko.

At the moment, the investigators are collecting evidence and interviewing witnesses. One of the brothers of the beaten woman is taking care of the three children.

/BNT