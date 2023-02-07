A Young Woman was Killed by her Husband in a Bulgarian Village
A young woman was killed by her husband in the Provadian village of Bozveliysko.
The report of a beating was received by emergency number 112 yesterday at around 19:40 p.m. The police teams that arrived immediately on the scene found that the 26-year-old woman had died. From the initial examination, numerous injuries were found on her body.
The 37-year-old man with whom she lived together was detained. They lived in Germany, where they worked and raised their three children. The woman returned to Bozveliysko with the children a week ago, and the man - yesterday. After an argument in which both were under the influence of alcohol and drugs, the man beat her.
"I can't say that they didn't cause problems. They had problems with another family here," said Ivan Paraskevov - mayor of the village of Bozveliysko.
"They are constantly terrorizing the village and for how many years they have been ruling the village. Constant beatings, how many arsons have taken place - no one can stop these people," said Plamen Yordanov - a resident of the village of Bozveliysko.
At the moment, the investigators are collecting evidence and interviewing witnesses. One of the brothers of the beaten woman is taking care of the three children.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
/BNT
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » In Bulgaria 2 Victims of Beatings in 2 Days: A Woman was Killed by her Husband in Vratsa Region
- » Ukrainian Currency worth nearly 1 Million BGN was found in a Cache of a Bus on the Danube Bridge-Ruse
- » Bulgaria: A Driver was Detained after a Spectacular Chase with the Police in Sofia
- » Murder in Sofia: A Man Died from Multiple Stab Wounds, his Son was Detained
- » Bulgaria: Authorities Detained a Police Officer while On Duty with more than 1.6 Promille of Alcohol
- » Specialized Police Operation in the Bulgarian Village of Sindel after the Rape of a 73-year-old Woman