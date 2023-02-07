Ex-Finance Minister: If Bulgaria enters the Eurozone Tomorrow, People's Assets will Increase by 30%

“If Bulgaria enters the Eurozone tomorrow, the assets of citizens and companies after a year, a year and three months will increase by 30%. There were campaigns against the Eurozone in all countries before joining it. However, we lack a communicative media campaign for clarification.”

“The Bugarian National Bank is currently sleeping on this topic,” said former finance minister Simeon Dyankov on Nova TV.

“The same cheese sold here costs 15% less in Brussels. The Commission for the Protection of Competition can intervene if necessary, a price ceiling can be put in a specific sector.”

“There are things that can help the deficit and inflation to be smaller,” emphasized Dyankov.

According to him, huge subsidies should no longer be given to all businesses. "They amount to 1.3 billion per month, it is high time that the subsidies are at least halved or they are sectoral," Dyankov emphasized. And he explained that different sectors use electricity differently, but the subsidy is received for the total costs in the past, not for the volume of consumption. The profits of the private sector in our country in 2022 have on average doubled because of the subsidies.

“It was a good tactical move for the Cabinet to wait with the budget because it had appetites for spending. By the end of this month and the beginning of March, it's time to bring in a new budget because new fiscal policies are being brought in because of inflation. For me, we are going to a 2-in-1 elections in the fall,” he commented.

