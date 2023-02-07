Seismologist: Bulgaria cannot be Directly Affected by the Earthquake in Turkey

“It is impossible to predict what comes next, the structure of the 7.8 earthquake is large enough that by overloading individual parts of it, it can activate another part of it and it can produce this event. Its power is very great. An earthquake of this magnitude has the energy equivalent of a hydrogen bomb with a 130 megaton blast. Bulgaria is so far away that it cannot be directly affected by what is happening in Turkey.” This is what Petya Trifonova, deputy director of the National Institute of Geophysics, Geodesy and Geography of the BAS, told Nova TV.

According to her, there have been over 350 aftershocks since the beginning of the first earthquake. "Inbetween 5-6 minutes there is a tremor. This series can last more than a year, with a tendency to decrease in number and intensity. Usually, such an event is not followed by strong tremors. The area affected by the seismic activity is twice the size of the territory of Bulgaria. Almost all sections of the structure of the Eastern Anatolian fault were activated. The energy that is emitted puts a strain on the neighboring structures," she said. And added that there is a warning system in Turkey, but it is activated after the first waves, but it cannot predict an earthquake.

According to her, the event is terrible, and the number of victims will increase at least twice. "Turkey and Greece are very seismic zones. It is not safe in our country either, but if the buildings are designed correctly, there will be nothing to fear. Colleagues from Turkey have told me that the seismic hazards in their country are well studied, a problem is the construction control. An earthquake was expected along the North Anatolian fault. The more active structure has been proven there," explained the seismologist. She added that in Turkey, schools teach how to react to earthquakes.

"The first thing is to turn off the gas, electricity, stop everything and if people can, leave the building immediately. You should not use the elevator, but the stairs are also a vulnerable place. You should leave the building as quickly as possible or when it is impossible to hide under a table, desk or under the door frame. The first wave is always felt as a blow from below, then it starts shaking, and then swinging. When everything stops, it is advisable to go outside," revealed Professor Trifonova.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/Nova