Bulgaria: The Second Stage of Repair of the Tram Line 5 in Sofia has Started

The second stage of the repair of the tram route along lines 4 and 5 in Sofia has begun. From today, a reorganization of tram traffic in the section between Todor Kableshkov St. and Tsar Boris III Blvd. will come into effect.

From February 7, work will be carried out on the dedicated tram route without closing the intersection with Todor Kableshkov Blvd. This was said by the Deputy Mayor for Construction of the Capital Municipality, Eng. Angel Jorgov.

In connection with the repair, from today, February 7, the movement of trams along "Tsar Boris III" Blvd. in the section from "Todor Kableshkov" Street to the "Knyazhevo" tram stop will be stopped and the following changes will be introduced:

Tram line No. 5 – the tram trains will run along the route from the "Sadebna Palata" stop to the "Buxton" stop.

Tram line No. 4 - the tram trains will run along a route (in the direction of "Nikola Petkov" Blvd.) from the "Orlandovtsi" district along the current route to the intersection of "Kozloduy" St. - "Knyaginia Maria Luisa" Blvd., along "Knyaginia Maria Luisa","Central Railway Station station", along "Hristo Botev" blvd., "Macedonia" blvd., "Gen. Totleben" and along "Tsar Boris III" Blvd. to the "Buxton" tram stop both ways;

Tram line No. 11 – the tram trains will run on a short route from "Iliyantsi" district to the "Ovcha Kupel" tram stop in both directions.

A temporary bus line No. 5TM is being provided - the buses will run along a route from the "Knyazhevo" bus station (terminal station of bus line No. 58) along Tsar Boris III Blvd., along Bratya Buxton Blvd., along Todor St. Kableshkov" and to the left on "Tsar Boris III" Blvd. on the route to "Kniazhevo" bus station.

Buses will stop:

at all existing bus stops along the route;

at temporary stops according to the accepted temporary traffic organization:

on the newly built platforms in the direction of the "Knyazhevo" bus station;

20 meters from the traffic light on Raiska Gradina St. in the direction of Buxton Brothers Blvd.;

on the platforms of the tram stop "Ul. Planinets" in the direction of Buxton Brothers Blvd.

The first stage of the construction of the tramway from the "Sadebna Palata" to the "Buxton" tram stop along "Tsar Boris III" Blvd. has been completed. In December last year, work began on the next stage of the dedicated route in the section between "Nikola Petkov" Blvd. " and "Raiska gradina" Street, without affecting the intersections. At the moment, all dismantling works have been carried out, preparing the laying of the railway track. Work is also underway on the construction of the new pipeline network for the street lighting. The railway track in Uho has been dismantled "Knyazevo". The goal is to completely renew the tram route on "Tsar Boris III" Blvd. from the “Sadebna Palata” to "Kniazhevo" district.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNT