Bulgarian Red Cross and the Chief Mufti with Campaigns to Raise Funds to Help Victims of the Earthquake in Turkey

The Bulgarian Red Cross launched a campaign to raise funds to help the victims of the devastating earthquake in the Republic of Turkey on February 6, 2023. A special bank account was opened in BGN:

IBAN: BG64UNCR76301078660913

For the victims of the earthquake in Turkey

You can support the BRC campaign by sending an SMS to the short number 1466 to all mobile operators.

A search and rescue team of 12 people with 5 dogs from the BRC Mountain Rescue Service left last night for Turkey to join the rescue activities on the ground. The organization is also ready to provide humanitarian aid from its disaster reserve.

The Bulgarian Red Cross expresses its gratitude to everyone who sent us inquiries about fundraising. Currently, experienced and specially trained teams are working under extremely difficult conditions in the field, and their main goal is to rescue the wounded and injured. A long-term needs assessment is to be carried out, for which colleagues from the Turkish Red Crescent will provide additional information.

The BRC is in constant communication with the Turkish Red Crescent and the formed headquarters of the TRC, leading the support operation, as well as with the Ministry of Internal Affairs and DG PBZN.

The Chief Mufti of the Muslim denomination in the Republic of Bulgaria announces a donation campaign for the victims of the severe earthquake in southern Turkey. Let us sympathize with the Turkish people who need our support at this difficult time. Donations can be made to a bank account:

Commercial Bank "D"

IBAN: BG15DEMI92401000232957

BIC: DEMIBGSF

/By indicating the purpose of the donation/

/Bulgarian Red Cross, BTA