A Man with a Bulgarian Passport is among the Missing after the Earthquakes in Turkey

A man with dual citizenship - Bulgarian and Turkish, living in Iskenderun, is missing after the building he lived in was destroyed by the strong earthquakes in Turkey. This was reported by Nova TV, citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, from where they refer to information from the local emigrant community. The information to BTA was also confirmed by our ambassador to Turkey Angel Cholakov.

Bulgaria was the first country from the European Union to respond to the appeal for emergency aid to rescue from the dramatic earthquakes in Turkey, the ambassador of Bulgaria to Turkey, Angel Cholakov, told Bulgarian journalists in the city of Adana, southern Turkey.

He pointed out that in the late afternoon (yesterday) two Spartan planes arrived with 15 people from the emergency department of the Metropolitan Municipality, a team of four doctors from the Military Medical Academy, two high-terrain ambulances, and at 2:30 a.m. in the evening more arrived two Spartan planes with lifeguards and dogs.

Ambassador Cholakov said that currently Adana is one of the cities with the least amount of destruction, as there are eleven destroyed buildings in the settlement, the victims are about 60, and the injured are about 850.

The first teams - a total of 19 people, immediately after their arrival left for the sites, currently working on two sites in the Adana region. The biggest destructions are in Pazardzhak, Kahramanmarash and Gaziantep, Cholakov pointed out.

20 Bulgarian volunteers are leaving for the regions affected by the earthquake in Turkey, Nova TV also reported. They are part of the National Volunteer Association and their squads respond to disasters and accidents. Volunteers will assist in the search for survivors as well as clearing the rubble of collapsed buildings.

The death toll from the devastating earthquake in Turkey has reached 2,900, and another 1,400 have lost their lives in neighboring Syria.

These are the figures from the tragedy a day after the tremors. Local media reported over 15,000 injured.

A powerful earthquake measuring 7.8 on the Richter scale shook Turkey in the early hours of yesterday. There were dozens of strong aftershocks, and around noon another earthquake with a magnitude of 7.5 on the Richter scale followed.

Emergency crews and volunteers continue to search for people in the ruins. Many residents were evacuated from their homes and spent the night in shelters and cars.

Turkey issued an international appeal for help, dozens of countries responded, including the United States and South Korea.

Meanwhile, this morning a new earthquake with a magnitude of 5.6 on the Richter scale has shaken the central part of Turkey, the European Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) reported, as quoted by BGNES.

The earthquake was registered at 5:13 a.m. Bulgarian time.

The epicenter was five kilometers from the Golbashi region, at a depth of two kilometers.

