COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 57 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 57, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

4,119 tests were performed, which means that the proportion of positive results is 1.3 percent.

Three patients with confirmed coronavirus infection have died.

To date, there are 219 people in hospitals with a diagnosis of COVID-19, of which 33 are in intensive care units. There are 19 new hospital admissions.

46 people were cured in the last 24 hours and a total of 1,254,737 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 2,730 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 109 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered, and a total of 4,607,410 doses have been administered since the start of the vaccination campaign.

A total of 38,187 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the coronavirus out of the confirmed 1,295,654 infected since the start of the pandemic.

/BTA