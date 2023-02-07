The Weather will be Sunny and Cold, Strong Wind is expected in Eastern Bulgaria

Today, the cloudiness over more places in Western and Central Bulgaria will decrease, temporarily and to mostly sunny weather. In the eastern regions, it will remain mostly cloudy, but almost without precipitation, reported the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH).

The wind will be moderate, from the north-northwest, in Eastern Bulgaria - temporarily strong from the north. The maximum temperatures, in most of the country, will be between minus 3°C and 2°C, in Sofia - around minus 2°C.

It will be windy along the Black Sea with a moderate and strong northerly wind. It will be mostly cloudy and light snow will fall in isolated places. Maximum temperatures will be 0°-2°C. The temperature of the sea water is 6°-8°C. The excitement of the sea will be 4-5 points.

Over the mountains, the clouds will be broken, mostly significant. Light snow will fall in separate places until the morning. After noon, over the massifs in Western and Central Bulgaria, there will be more significant reductions in cloudiness, temporarily and up to sunny. A moderate to strong wind will blow from the north-northeast. The maximum temperature at a height of 1200 meters will be around minus 8°C, at 2000 meters - around minus 15°C.

On Wednesday, cloudiness will increase from the northeast and light snow will fall in places in Northeastern and Central Northern Bulgaria. It will remain windy in Eastern Bulgaria, with moderate to strong winds from the north-northeast. Temperatures will remain almost unchanged.

On Thursday, from west to east, cloudiness will decrease, until the evening over most of the country - until it clears up. In Eastern Bulgaria, the wind will weaken to moderate.

/OFFNews